Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Assigned to G-League
Zizic was assigned to the G-League's Canton Charge on Wednesday.
Zizic has earned spot minutes at the NBA level this season, seeing 39 total minutes and posting 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. He'll head back to the G-League to face the division rival Grand Rapids Drive. For the Charge, Zizic has averaged 15.7 points and 10.7 rebounds across 25.9 minutes per appearance.
