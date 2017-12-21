Zizic was assigned to the Canton Charge of the G-League on Thursday.

Zizic will likely practice with the team Thursday before playing in back-to-back games Friday and Saturday. The big man has appeared in four G-League games with the Charge this season, averaging 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds in just under 24 minutes per game.

