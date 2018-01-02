Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Assigned to G-League
Zizic was assigned to the G-League's Canton Charge, Steven Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.
Zizic hasn't seen NBA game action since Dec. 12, when he played three minutes against Atlanta. He'll likely continue to bounce back and forth between the Cavs and Charge.
