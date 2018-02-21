Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Assigned to G-League
Zizic was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.
Zizic played in a pair of games prior to the All-Star break, but logged just four total minutes during that stretch. He's still firmly outside the Cavaliers' regular rotation and another stint in the G-League should give him added reps. In 15 games at the G-League level this season, Zizic has averaged 15.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks across 24.5 minutes.
