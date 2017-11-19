Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Assigned to G-League
Zizic was Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio to the Canton Charge of the G-League on Sunday.
Zizic hasn't been a featured part of the Cavaliers' rotation this season, so he'll use a trip to the G-League to take on some extended minutes with the Charge. Unless Cleveland's frontcourt becomes plagued with injuries, Zizic is not expected to play much of a role during his first year with the team.
