Zizic produced 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes in the Cavaliers' win over the Suns on Thursday.

Zizic posted his first double-double in his last six games, pulling down four offensive boards in the process. It was a great night for Zizic, who has seen an uptick in playing time with Tristan Thompson (foot) and Kevin Love (toe) missing extended time, but games like this are not the norm. Zizic has the ability to pop off for big double-doubles like this, but his floor is very low as an inconsistent shooter and scorer. With Love's playing time on the rise and Thompson set to return soon, expect Zizic's role to be scaled back in the near future.