Zizic tallied 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and two blocks across 20 minutes in Sunday's 127-113 loss to the Lakers.

The 21-year-old Croatian saw a career-high amount of playing time, leading to personal bests in scoring, rebounding and blocks. Zizic's minutes had only been in double digits once prior, which was three games ago against the Pistons when Cleveland led comfortably during the final period. Therefore, while Sunday's surge was a pleasant development, the bump in opportunity was also largely a function of a lopsided score, although this time it was the Cavaliers facing a sizable deficit in the fourth quarter. Thus, it remains to be seen if Zizic will progressively begin seeing similar levels of opportunity in non-blowout scenarios.