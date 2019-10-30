The Cavaliers declined Zizic's (foot) fourth-year option Wednesday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

This is an interesting call by the Cavs, who won't pick up the $3.8 million on Zizic's deal for next season, which means he'll be an unrestricted free agent next summer. Zizic came over from Boston as part of the Kyrie Irving trade in 2017, and he's currently dealing with a plantar fascia injury that's kept him out since the preseason.