Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Cavs decline option
The Cavaliers declined Zizic's (foot) fourth-year option Wednesday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.
This is an interesting call by the Cavs, who won't pick up the $3.8 million on Zizic's deal for next season, which means he'll be an unrestricted free agent next summer. Zizic came over from Boston as part of the Kyrie Irving trade in 2017, and he's currently dealing with a plantar fascia injury that's kept him out since the preseason.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.