Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Cleared for Sunday
Zizic (foot) will be available to play Sunday against the 76ers, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
After being upgraded to probable on the injury report that was released Saturday, Zizic will be ready to make his season debut after missing time due to a bout with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Zizic isn't expected to be a regular rotation player for the Cavaliers, but he'll likely serve as the backup to starting center Tristan Thompson on Sunday with John Henson (hamstring) out and Larry Nance (thumb) listed as doubtful.
