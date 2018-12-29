Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Cleared to play Saturday
Zizic (knee) will be available Saturday against Atlanta, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Zizic missed Friday's game due to knee soreness, but he'll be able to play Saturday. Over the past six games, he's averaging 5.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.7 minutes.
-
