Zizic (knee) is available Tuesday against the Pacers, Spencer Davies of BBallI Insiders reports.

Zizic is set to make his return following a five-game absence due to a lingering right knee injury. He was averaging just 5.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 16.7 minutes in his previous six games prior to the injury, so even though he's healthy, Zizic doesn't draw much fantasy appeal.