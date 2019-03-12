Zizic contributed 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 FT) and seven rebounds across 27 minutes in Monday's 126-101 win over the Raptors.

Zizic didn't start his last time out as it was his first game back from a concussion, but he reclaimed his starting spot Monday night and posted a solid effort. Zizic doesn't have much range, but he is an effective rebounder who can score in the post at a solid percentage, making him a useful asset for a depleted Cavs roster.