Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Coming off bench Tuesday
Zizic will come off the bench Tuesday against the Pacers, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Zizic started Sunday's game against the 76ers in order to counter the size of opposing center Joel Embiid. With a much less physical Myles Turner on tap Tuesday, coach Larry Drew will slot in Larry Nance at the five over both Zizic and Channing Frye.
