Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Continues strong run in victory
Zizic finished with eight points (4-11 FG), 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 victory over the Bulls.
Zizic held his spot in the starting lineup Sunday, pulling down a career-high 14 rebounds in his 36 minutes. The scoring was not there for the sophomore but he salvaged the line with contributions across the board. The return of Larry Nance is yet to impact Zizic and as long as he is starting, he is worth a look in standard formats.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: To start vs. Bulls•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Posts another decent effort•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Making fourth straight start•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Puts up 13 and 9 in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Posts career-high 23 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Scores career-high 18 in loss•
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....