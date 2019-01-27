Zizic finished with eight points (4-11 FG), 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 victory over the Bulls.

Zizic held his spot in the starting lineup Sunday, pulling down a career-high 14 rebounds in his 36 minutes. The scoring was not there for the sophomore but he salvaged the line with contributions across the board. The return of Larry Nance is yet to impact Zizic and as long as he is starting, he is worth a look in standard formats.