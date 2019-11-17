Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Deemed probable
Zizic (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
Zizic looks like he'll be ready to make his season debut Sunday following a bout with plantar fasciitis, though coach John Beilein noted a day earlier that the third-year center would only be available in a limited capacity versus Philadelphia. Once the Cavaliers are at full strength, Zizic likely won't be included in the team's regular rotation. All of Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance (thumb) and John Henson (hamstring) are seemingly ahead of Zizic on the depth chart.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.