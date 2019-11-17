Zizic (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

Zizic looks like he'll be ready to make his season debut Sunday following a bout with plantar fasciitis, though coach John Beilein noted a day earlier that the third-year center would only be available in a limited capacity versus Philadelphia. Once the Cavaliers are at full strength, Zizic likely won't be included in the team's regular rotation. All of Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance (thumb) and John Henson (hamstring) are seemingly ahead of Zizic on the depth chart.