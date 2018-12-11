Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: DNP vs. Bucks
Zizic did not see the floor in Monday's loss to Milwaukee.
The big man was cleared to return from a knee injury back on Friday against the Kings, and while he played five minutes off the bench in that contest, he's now been a DNP in two straight games. Zizic has had a few separate stints in the regular rotation, but he can be safely ignored in almost all fantasy formats for the time being.
