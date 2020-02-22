Zizic (illness) dressed for Friday's 113-108 win over the Wizards but didn't see the floor in a coach's decision.

Zizic was cleared to play in the Cavaliers' first game out of the All-Star break after being sidelined with a vestibular condition, but there was no playing time available for him with the team's top four big men (Andre Drummond, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance) absorbing all the minutes in the frontcourt. Considering Love had recently dealt with Achilles soreness, there's a good chance he sits Saturday in Miami for the second half of the back-to-back set. If that's the case, Zizic could step back into coach J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation.