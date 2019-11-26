Zizic (DNP-Coach's Decision) didn't see the court in Monday's 108-106 loss to the Nets.

Zizic did not play despite the absences of Kevin Love (back) and John Henson (hamstring). Zizic had averaged 16.0 minutes per game across four recent appearances, but he has now been a healthy scratch in two straight matchups, both of which Love and Henson missed. With the two veterans likely to rejoin the rotation in the near future, Zizic may lack a clearly defined role.