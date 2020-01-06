Zizic ended with 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 118-103 loss to the Timberwolves.

Zizic notched season-high totals in both scoring and rebounding, making the most of a vastly understrength Cavaliers frontcourt. We shouldn't get too excited about this performance as both Tristan Thompson (illness) and Kevin Love (rest) could return Tuesday against the Pistons. However, given the Cavaliers could move more towards their youth at some point, Zizic should be monitored in competitive formats.