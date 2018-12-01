Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Doubtful Saturday
Zizic is doubtful Saturday against the Raptors due to a left knee injury.
The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but Zizic presumably suffered the injury during Friday's blowout loss to Boston where he played 20 minutes and posted five points and two rebounds. Assuming he misses Saturday's contest, more minutes could go to Larry Nance or possibly even Channing Frye.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Sees 17 minutes Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Plays three minutes in Saturday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Starting Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Posts game-high 20 in preseason win•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Excused from summer league•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Resting again Wednesday•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.