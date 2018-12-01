Zizic is doubtful Saturday against the Raptors due to a left knee injury.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but Zizic presumably suffered the injury during Friday's blowout loss to Boston where he played 20 minutes and posted five points and two rebounds. Assuming he misses Saturday's contest, more minutes could go to Larry Nance or possibly even Channing Frye.

