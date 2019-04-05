Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Draws start Thursday
Zizic is starting Thursday's game against Sacramento, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Zizic will get the nod in place of Tristan Thompson, who's getting Thursday night off for rest purposes. Zizic is averaging 7.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists over his previous five starts.
