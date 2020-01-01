Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Enters the rotation Tuesday
Zizic recorded no stats in three minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 loss to Toronto.
Zizic actually made it onto the court for just the second time in the last two weeks. Even with the Cavaliers going for periods without members of their starting frontcourt, Zizic has struggled to play any meaningful minutes. He is not on the fantasy radar at this point.
