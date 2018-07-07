Zizic recorded 16 points (8-16 FG), 14 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 72-59 summer league victory over the Wizards.

Zizic was great on the offensive glass, securing six boards on that end of the floor to help give the Cavs extra possessions. He also made sure to get his teammates involved, handing out five dimes. That said, he may still struggle to find consistent minutes in the regular season behind Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance and Kevin Love.