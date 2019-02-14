Zizic (back) started at center and played 30 minutes Wednesday in the Cavaliers' 148-139 triple-overtime loss to the Nets. He generated six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Before sitting out Monday's win over the Knicks with the back injury, Zizic had come off the bench and played under 20 minutes with coach Larry Drew riding with Larry Nance as the team's starting center. Even though Zizic was coming off an injury, Drew elected to move the big man into the starting five, with Zizic and Nance essentially splitting the center minutes. Zizic wasn't able to do much with the elevated run before fouling out and will likely be in store for a significant reduction in playing time coming out of the All-Star break with Kevin Love (rest) re-entering the rotation and Tristan Thompson (foot) potentially returning from injury as well.