Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Headed back to bench role
Zizic will return to a bench role for Monday's game against the Bucks, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Zizic picked up the spot start Saturday against the Bulls with a handful of usual contributors sitting out, notching 14 points, six rebounds and a block across 20 minutes. However, the Cavaliers are finally getting Kevin Love (hand) back and he'll slot into the starting five at center in his return. That sends Zizic back to the bench and likely means he'll only see a handful of minutes off the bench, thus restricting his fantasy upside.
