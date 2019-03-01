Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: In concussion protocol
Zizic is going through concussion protocol, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Zizic played 26 minutes in Thursday's win over the Knicks and appears to have picked up a concussion, or at least something that caused concussion-like symptoms, along the way. Zizic will have to be symptom-free for 24 hours before he is able to return to the court, putting his status for Saturday's game against Detroit in doubt.
More News
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...