Zizic is going through concussion protocol, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Zizic played 26 minutes in Thursday's win over the Knicks and appears to have picked up a concussion, or at least something that caused concussion-like symptoms, along the way. Zizic will have to be symptom-free for 24 hours before he is able to return to the court, putting his status for Saturday's game against Detroit in doubt.