Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Likely to play Friday
Zizic (illness) is probable for Friday's contest against Washington, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
It appears as though Zizic will finally return to the court Friday following a battle with a vestibular condition. The center hasn't played since logging 10 minutes of action against Denver on Jan. 11.
