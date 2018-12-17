Zizic had just seven points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 17 minutes during Sunday's 128-105 loss to the 76ers.

Zizic moved into the starting lineup for matchup based purposes but was unable to take advantage of the promotion. He scored just seven points in 17 minutes and will likely move between the bench and starting moving forward. He has no value outside of the deepest leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories