Zizic (concussion) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Zizic sustained a concussion last week against New York, and Wednesday will mark his third straight absence as he remains in the league's protocol. With Tristan Thompson also out, expect Larry Nance to serve as the primary center, with Marquese Chriss and perhaps Channing Frye picking up increased minutes off the bench.

