Zizic (illness) played nine minutes off the bench in Saturday's 124-105 loss to the Heat, finishing with seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 FT) and one steal.

Zizic was available in Friday's 113-108 win over the Wizards, but it took an absence from Kevin Love (Achilles) in the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday in order for the 23-year-old to pick up minutes. The appearance was Zizic's first since Jan. 11, as he had been sidelined nearly a month and a half while recovering from a vestibular condition.