Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Making fourth straight start
Zizic will serve as the Cavaliers' starting center for the fourth straight game Wednesday against the Celtics with Tristan Thompson (foot) and Larry Nance (knee) both sidelined, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Coach Larry Drew hasn't offered a firm indication that Thompson or Nance is on track to return to action within the next few days, so Zizic's stint on the top unit could very well last beyond Wednesday. The Croatian has already noticed a nice spike in his fantasy value over the past four contests, averaging 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.0 block in 30.0 minutes per game while shooting 64.1 percent from the field and 81 percent from the charity stripe. He'll be worth at least a short-term look in most fantasy formats while Thompson and Nance remain out.
