Cavaliers coach John Beilein hopes Zizic (foot) will be available to play Sunday against the 76ers but notes that it would be in a limited role, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Plantar Fasciitis in his left foot has prevented Zizic from taking the court thus far. It's not clear what type of role he will occupy once healthy. He appeared in 59 games last season, averaging 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.4 minutes.