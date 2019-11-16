Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Might play Sunday
Cavaliers coach John Beilein hopes Zizic (foot) will be available to play Sunday against the 76ers but notes that it would be in a limited role, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Plantar Fasciitis in his left foot has prevented Zizic from taking the court thus far. It's not clear what type of role he will occupy once healthy. He appeared in 59 games last season, averaging 7.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.4 minutes.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.