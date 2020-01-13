Zizic is listed as out for Monday's game against the Lakers with an illness.

While Larry Nance (knee) has been sidelined since Jan. 2, Zizic has been serving as the Cavaliers' backup center, averaging 4.8 points and 6.0 boards in 12.2 minutes over the past five games. With Zizic under the weather Monday, John Henson will presumably step in to fill what scarce minutes are up for grabs behind starter Tristan Thompson.