Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Not playing Monday
Zizic is listed as out for Monday's game against the Lakers with an illness.
While Larry Nance (knee) has been sidelined since Jan. 2, Zizic has been serving as the Cavaliers' backup center, averaging 4.8 points and 6.0 boards in 12.2 minutes over the past five games. With Zizic under the weather Monday, John Henson will presumably step in to fill what scarce minutes are up for grabs behind starter Tristan Thompson.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...