Zizic had 12 points (6-10 FG), 12 rebounds and an assist across 23 minutes Tuesday against the Wizards.

Zizic has cleaned up on the glass over his previous two contests, racking up 26 boards in back-to-back wins for the Cavs. The 22-year-old center is also averaging a double-double across his preceding five games (12.6 ppg and 10.4 rpg). With Kevin Love (toe) and Tristan Thompson (foot) out for at least a few more matchups, Zizic could be a solid fantasy play given his recent stretch of success.