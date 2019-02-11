Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Officially out Monday
Zizic (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Zizic is dealing with a bout of lower back soreness and will miss Monday's game as a result. With both Zizic and Tristan Thompson (foot) out, Larry Nance, Kevin Love -- who is on a minutes restriction -- and Channing Frye should handle the bulk of minutes at center. At this point, the big man should be considered tentatively questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
