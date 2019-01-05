Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Out again Saturday
Zizic (knee) is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Zizic continues to nurse a sore right knee, and the Cavs will hold him out for a fifth straight game on the second night of a back-to-back. At this point, it's unclear how close the big man is to making his return.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...