Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Out for rest Monday
Zizic will sit out Monday's summer league game against the Pacers for rest purposes, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Zizic was an absolute force during Saturday's summer league loss to the Bulls, posting 25 points (11-14 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes. However, considering Zizic already has a year of NBA experience, he'll get the night off for rest Monday, which should give the Cavs' coaching staff a chance to evaluate some of the more unproven players on the roster. Look for Zizic to rejoin the lineup at some point later this week.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Snags double-double Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Excellent outing Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Scores 20 points in 27 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Headed back to bench role•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Scores 14 points in start•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Enters starting five Saturday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...