Zizic will sit out Monday's summer league game against the Pacers for rest purposes, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Zizic was an absolute force during Saturday's summer league loss to the Bulls, posting 25 points (11-14 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes. However, considering Zizic already has a year of NBA experience, he'll get the night off for rest Monday, which should give the Cavs' coaching staff a chance to evaluate some of the more unproven players on the roster. Look for Zizic to rejoin the lineup at some point later this week.