Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Out Saturday
Zizic (knee) is out Saturday against the Raptors, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Zizic banged knees with an opposing player Friday against the Celtics. He's in too much pain to the floor Saturday on the second half of a back-to-back set. With him out, Larry Nance could see a few more minutes.
