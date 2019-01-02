Zizic (knee) will be out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

After reportedly being available for last Saturday's contest against the Hawks, Zizic was a late scratch and, missing Wednesday's game now due to a lingering knee injury, this will be the Croatian's third consecutive game absent. The center is averaging 10.8 minutes, 3.9 points and 3.4 rebounds across 24 appearances this season.

