Zizic (knee) returned to action for Tuesday's 123-115 loss to the Pacers and logged six points (0-1 FG, 6-6 FT) and six rebounds across 13 minutes off the bench.

Zizic had missed the team's previous five games with a sore right knee. The Cavaliers may have preferred to keep him out of the rotation for the front end of a back-to-back set, but the team needed another big man to fill minutes after Larry Nance exited with a right knee injury earlier in the contest. Nance's injury isn't believed to be a long-term concern, but he could be sidelined for Wednesday's game in New Orleans. An absence from Nance would allow Zizic to stick in the rotation as the backup to starting center Tristan Thompson.