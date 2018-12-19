Zizic had two points (1-3 FG), four rebounds, two assists, and one block in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 92-91 win over the Pacers.

Zizic returned to a reserve role after starting Sunday's matchup with the 76ers. With the Cavaliers dealing with frontcourt injuries to Tristan Thompson (foot), Kevin Love (toe), and John Henson (wrist), Zizic is a good bet to keep seeing consistent backup center minutes behind Larry Nance, at least for another week.