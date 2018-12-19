Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Plays 14 minutes in Tuesday's win
Zizic had two points (1-3 FG), four rebounds, two assists, and one block in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 92-91 win over the Pacers.
Zizic returned to a reserve role after starting Sunday's matchup with the 76ers. With the Cavaliers dealing with frontcourt injuries to Tristan Thompson (foot), Kevin Love (toe), and John Henson (wrist), Zizic is a good bet to keep seeing consistent backup center minutes behind Larry Nance, at least for another week.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...