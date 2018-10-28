Zizic had one point (1-2 FT) and one rebound in three minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to the Pacers.

Zizic has appeared in five of the six games thus far this season, even earning double-digit minutes in the first two tilts. With that being said, the absence of Kevin Love (foot) didn't lead to Zizic seeing any boost in minutes, and he's best left on the waiver wire in most leagues.