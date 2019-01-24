Zizic totaled 19 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 FT) and eight rebounds in 33 minutes Wednesday against Boston.

Zizic drew his fourth straight start Wednesday with both Tristan Thompson (foot) and Larry Nance (knee) still out with due to their respective injuries. Zizic has been impressive during his time with the first unit, averaging 17.5 points and 8.3 boards over that stretch. He figures to remain in a starting role until the Cavs return to health and may be worth rostering in the short term given his recent success.