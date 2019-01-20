Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Posts career-high 23 points in loss
Zizic recorded 23 points (9-12 FG, 5-6 FT) and six rebounds across 31 minutes in Saturday's 1240-102 loss to the Nuggets.
Zizic once again took advantage of Tristan Thompson (face) and Larry Nance's (knee) absence and posted the team's best scoring total on Saturday. Zizic has been a tremendous DFS value in this injury scenario, and while he's expected to return to the bench when Thompson returns, he's certainly made a case to see a bit more playing time moving forward.
