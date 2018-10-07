Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Posts game-high 20 in preseason win
Zizic scored 20 points (7-8 FG, 6-6 FT) while adding five rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's preseason win over the Celtics.
It was a revenge game of sorts for the 21-year-old, as Boston was the club that originally selected Zizic late in the first round of the 2016 draft. He'll provide some size off the bench for Cleveland this season, but minutes will be hard to come by as long as Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love are healthy.
