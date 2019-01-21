Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Puts up 13 and 9 in loss
Zizic had 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-6 FT) and nine rebounds in Monday's loss to Chicago.
The big man made his third straight start at center in the absence of Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance, and while he didn't match Saturday's career-best outing, Zizic continues to be a decent fill-in, for fantasy purposes, in deeper formats. Over his last four games, Zizic is averaging 16.8 points and 8.3 boards.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Posts career-high 23 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Scores career-high 18 in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Plays 13 minutes in return•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Cleared to play•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Out again Saturday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.