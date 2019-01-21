Zizic had 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-6 FT) and nine rebounds in Monday's loss to Chicago.

The big man made his third straight start at center in the absence of Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance, and while he didn't match Saturday's career-best outing, Zizic continues to be a decent fill-in, for fantasy purposes, in deeper formats. Over his last four games, Zizic is averaging 16.8 points and 8.3 boards.