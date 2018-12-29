Zizic (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Atlanta.

Zizic was held out of Friday's game in Miami with a sore knee, but the Cavs are hoping to get him back on the second night of a back-to-back. The big man started and played 22 minutes in Wednesday's game against Memphis, finishing with six points, 11 rebounds, and two assists.

