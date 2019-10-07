Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Questionable Monday
Zizic is questionable for Monday's preseason game against San Lorenzo due to left foot soreness, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
It's unclear when Zizic picked up the foot issue, but the big man figures to go through pregame warmups before the Cavaliers determine his status for Monday's exhibition opener.
