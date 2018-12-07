Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Questionable vs. Kings
Zizic (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Kings, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Zizic has missed the last three games due to a left knee strain, but it looks like there is a chance the big man returns Friday night. Zizic will like end up being a game-time call against Sacramento.
