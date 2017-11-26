Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Recalled from G-League
Zizic was recalled from the G-League on Sunday.
Zizic has been an afterthought in the Cavs' rotation thus far and hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 5 against Atlanta. Expect the 20-year-old to continue to shuttle between Cleveland and Canton for much of the season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Assigned to G-League•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Recalled from G-League•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Assigned to G-League•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: To start at center Sunday vs. Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Traded to Cleveland•
-
Celtics' Ante Zizic: Starting C for first three Summer League games•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...